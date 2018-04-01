-
Now Playing: Cold temps make ice skating on the street possible
-
Now Playing: The year 2018 starts off with a bone-chilling freeze
-
Now Playing: Motel 6 accused of giving guest info to ICE
-
Now Playing: Icy waters splash over sea wall in parts of Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Why is this storm a 'bomb cyclone?'
-
Now Playing: Savannah residents see most snowfall since 1989
-
Now Playing: Blizzard brings 'total whiteout' conditions to New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Snowplows struggle to clear snow in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Boston Harbor floods as blizzard drops heavy snowfall
-
Now Playing: 'Bomb cyclone' hits eastern US with ice, snow and freezing temperatures
-
Now Playing: Orlando airport workers de-ice plane after rare freezing weather
-
Now Playing: At least 3 dead as monster 'bomb cyclone' winter storm wallops Northeast
-
Now Playing: Waco siege survivors speak out nearly 25 years later
-
Now Playing: Man wearing Santa hat steals baby Jesus from Nativity scene
-
Now Playing: Giant crack spreading on Washington ridge prompts evacuations
-
Now Playing: Wives of Waco: Women describe being chosen by David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Snow angels abound in the South as snow falls
-
Now Playing: Powerball jackpot more than halfway to $1 billion
-
Now Playing: Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Fresno State student found dead at frat house near campus