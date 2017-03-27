-
Now Playing: Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas
-
Now Playing: Hungry gator has a ball on golf course
-
Now Playing: Storm cell rolls through University of Oklahoma campus
-
Now Playing: Young man plays golf with hail in Texas
-
Now Playing: NYC sanitation workers recover a woman's wedding rings against the odds
-
Now Playing: Former coworker of alleged kidnapper offers reward for his capture
-
Now Playing: Investigators shed light on teen and former teacher's relationship
-
Now Playing: 94-year-old Loraine Maurer has worked at McDonald's for 44 years
-
Now Playing: Diver pulls hook from shark's belly
-
Now Playing: Community in shock after double homicide in Delphi, Indiana
-
Now Playing: High school student performs Heimlich maneuver on classmate
-
Now Playing: Firefighters revive dog with mouth-to-snout
-
Now Playing: 4 found dead in Sacramento home
-
Now Playing: OK Foods recalls chicken over contamination
-
Now Playing: Double-amputee military veteran graduates from police academy
-
Now Playing: Police officer, 3 other people killed in Wisconsin shooting rampage
-
Now Playing: Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart
-
Now Playing: Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
-
Now Playing: Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
-
Now Playing: ATF unveils its newest tool to fight gun crimes