Storm cell rolls through University of Oklahoma campus

More
Incredible time lapse video captures a massive storm cell rolling through the University of Oklahoma's campus.
0:32 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm cell rolls through University of Oklahoma campus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46400254,"title":"Storm cell rolls through University of Oklahoma campus","duration":"0:32","description":"Incredible time lapse video captures a massive storm cell rolling through the University of Oklahoma's campus.","url":"/US/video/storm-cell-rolls-university-oklahoma-campus-46400254","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.