3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say

More
A tornado warning had been issued in the area, ABC affiliate KAMC reported.
2:25 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46441155,"title":"3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say","duration":"2:25","description":"A tornado warning had been issued in the area, ABC affiliate KAMC reported.","url":"/US/video/storm-chasers-die-texas-car-crash-authorities-46441155","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.