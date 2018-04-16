Stormy Daniels says she's 'committed' to exposing truth and facts in Trump lawsuit

More
"I give my word that we will not rest until that happens," Daniels said.
0:34 | 04/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stormy Daniels says she's 'committed' to exposing truth and facts in Trump lawsuit
A this. As act like he is above the law is considered himself an openly referred to himself as mr. X. He played by different that Earl Morse state rules that all. He had never saw that little man or especially women and even more women like me matter. That and now my attorney and I are committed to making sure that everyone finds out the true and that's back. Of what happened and I give my word that we will not rest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54514210,"title":"Stormy Daniels says she's 'committed' to exposing truth and facts in Trump lawsuit","duration":"0:34","description":"\"I give my word that we will not rest until that happens,\" Daniels said.","url":"/US/video/stormy-daniels-shes-committed-exposing-truth-facts-trump-54514210","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.