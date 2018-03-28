Transcript for Student calls 911: 'I was just shot at my school'

Similar Seminole police are Americans and it's. A problem. It's people he went where he has great. The calls for help on the morning of march 20 came from both students and teacher hiding in classrooms. How many shots were fired. What god. And perhaps the most telling the vault from fourteen year old Desmond Bartz. The dial 911 as he lay injured and bleeding. I wouldn't look cool. Historic. Public that got this. A new release timeline from the Saint Mary's county sheriff's office it was 7:57. AM when Austin Rollins. Fired a single shot in a hallway of great mills high school. The bullet hit sixteen year old Jalen Willie in the head and then hit Barnes in the leg. These are called winner of optometry your car. Where desert terrain. I only the second most in the back computer slide. Which side lateral are. Looking at. The Red Line on this diagram traces Rollins is stepped through the school the Blue Line says the pants celebrate school resource officer. And bill boat fired their weapons simultaneously. During the eighty and confrontation. Investigators now say it was a self inflicted gunshot wounds that ultimately took Rollins is line.

