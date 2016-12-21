Transcript for Supermodel Ashley Graham Changes Beauty Ideals for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

For our next game changer, I've traveled over 1,000 miles to Lincoln, Nebraska. Number 34 -- The proud home of the cornhuskers. Touchdown run! Touchdown, Nebraska! And this woman. Super model and body activist Ashley graham. Who shattered barriers earlier this year by becoming the first full figured model to land the cover of the coveted "Sports illustrated" swimsuit issue. Shocking even herself when she found out live on tnt. I am -- I am so -- I'm shaking, I'm so honored. I'm sorry. Just took the Mike out of your hand. I'm going to take over. What is going on? And take over she has. From magazine covers to Ted talks. To designing her own clothing lines. And recently, being honored as one of glamour's 2016 women of the year. Don't let your body hold you back. Don't let your body insecurities hold you back from doing that you want to do. Ashley is a role model to millions. Constantly redefining what it means to be beautiful and encouraging a new generation of women to celebrate body diversity. You're actually very beautiful. Like, I know you're like, hiding behind glasses and, like, the hair and the braces -- so, girl -- girl, you got some pretty features on you. Okay? Thanks. Okay. I'm meeting up with Ashley at memorial stadium. This is your day. Where she is about to be honored by her hometown team, the Nebraska cornhuskers. Here we go. Go, Ashley! Do a go, Ashley. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome super model and body activist, Ashley graham, to memorial stadium. Did I kill it out there? You killed it. And the love from her fans, well, is apparent. It's not that she's a plus size model, she's a model. Amen. And it means a lot. Oh. This is huge here. Well, you know what's really fun, is being a girl from Lincoln, Nebraska, and the high school where I didn't feel that I was accepted. This feels accepting. Now we're hopping in Ashley's grandfather's old pickup to see the town where it all began. I haven't driven this car in 12 years. Okay. But this is so great. Here we go. Ashley graham driving a pickup in Nebraska. In my fur. Hello. Doesn't get any better than this. I think we're going to pass my high school. What was it like growing up here? Growing up here, I was called the girl that was pretty for a big girl. The fat model. For years, I cut the -- all of the sizes out of my pants -- Really? Because I was a 16, 18, and it hurt my feelings to have to look at it. And looking back on that, I'm like, why was I so caught up in a number? I was looking good. And that signature confidence began right here, in Ashley's childhood home. Where I'm about to meet her mom, Linda. Linda, Ashley, cheers. Cheers. Wonderful to be in your home. Yeah, thank you for coming. Like most proud moms, Linda cannot wait to show me photos of Ashley. Buckets of photos. May I? I -- Oh, wow. Oh. How old is she here? 12. 12? You're 12 here? I know. It was a problem. And if you turn the card over -- Oh, my. She's 12 in all of those. Sexy 12. Come on. I know. I know. Wow. So, you leave home -- Uh-huh. Big apple. Big apple. Trying to pursue your dreams. Girl. Really difficult time for you. Tell me about that phone call that you made to your mom when things were going really bad for you. I had been gaining weight slowly and I wasn't working as much, and I had agents telling me, okay, you're working and doing okay, but if you lost about 20 to 30 pounds, you could be on top of the world. And I was like, that's it. Like, if you tell me to lose weight, I'm just going to gain it. I call my mom and I just broke down. I was like, I can't do it anymore. I -- this is not for me. And she said, no. You gave up everything in Nebraska to move to New York to pursue this dream of modeling, if you aren't changing your life, fine, but your body's supposed to change somebody else's life. What was going through your heart and mind when you got that phone call from Ashley? You want to be there and you want to hold her hand through it, but you know, you need to stick it out. You need to get a feel for what you're doing. She really just let me be me. So nice to meet you. Ashley's just getting started. Even mat tell, the creators of Barbee, recognized her influence this year, by collaborating to make a Barbie in her likeness. Oh, wow. Let me fix her hair a little. I like. You want to hold her? I love her -- See those hips? Hips. And the calves and the belly, you can feel her stomach kind of pulls out a little bit. If you lift up her dress, her thighs are touching. That was really important to you. It was. It was really important to have touching thighs, but little girls need to know that perfection doesn't exist. Just talk about the year that you've had. Started off with the "Forbes" cover, then I got a cosmo and a self. These are things that I never even dreamt that I could even touch. Because for so long, I was told, no, you're not that girl. You won't ever be that girl. You resonate. There's something to be said about just being vulnerable. Every woman has gone through something in her life that has been an image issue or it has been something where somebody has Donald her told her she's not good enough. And every woman can relate to that. You are a game changer. You are. You are changing the conversation when it comes to body image. Honestly, at the end of the day, what I want women to know is that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and that it should not define who you are.

