Transcript for Survivors of the Florida high school shooting travel to Tallahassee

Frequent. They're going. I'm lines you. Why are you. It's very fortunate. And lasts until. I don't think it's strange that she. Fire drills Monday night. My. In Annapolis. Yeah. Now happening. I'm. You can. Finally hours. It's free.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.