Transcript for Survivors of school massacre take their 'Never Again' fight to Florida capital

On this anything. If you're. Are you but I I'm saying yeah. On having beaten the Yankees in the evening and positive energy positive change and each ends and it's an anti and it passed paints. Magazine and other things and it's if you. We don't want to take away a few. Hand held guns because a lot of people. A lot of people feel like that's something I think you'd which means we get but we don't think that people do it should be able to have SaaS semi automatic. Which can be. A weapon of mass destruction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.