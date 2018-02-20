Survivors of school massacre take their 'Never Again' fight to Florida capital

More
Students who survived a school massacre are taking their fight on the road.
0:41 | 02/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Survivors of school massacre take their 'Never Again' fight to Florida capital
On this anything. If you're. Are you but I I'm saying yeah. On having beaten the Yankees in the evening and positive energy positive change and each ends and it's an anti and it passed paints. Magazine and other things and it's if you. We don't want to take away a few. Hand held guns because a lot of people. A lot of people feel like that's something I think you'd which means we get but we don't think that people do it should be able to have SaaS semi automatic. Which can be. A weapon of mass destruction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53230004,"title":"Survivors of school massacre take their 'Never Again' fight to Florida capital","duration":"0:41","description":"Students who survived a school massacre are taking their fight on the road.","url":"/US/video/survivors-school-massacre-fight-florida-capital-53230004","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.