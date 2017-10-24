Suspect captured in California shooting spree that killed 2, injured 3

More
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested Alan Ashmore, 61, in connection with the shootings. He faces two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
0:43 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect captured in California shooting spree that killed 2, injured 3
A suspect is now under arrest after deadly shooting spree in northern California. Alan Nash mores accused of killing two men injuring a woman and a police officer and shooting it several others. The victims were attacked at several locations in Lake County including a house a car a gas station and a winery. Police say the 61 year old has a criminal record but the motive is still a mystery. And there's a new alarm sounding at fire stations across the country cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. A new study warns firefighters are twice as likely to develop certain kinds of cancer than the general public. Some at a young age. One factor is the burning plastics and other chemicals they're exposed to a fires many departments are now working to buy new equipment and follow new procedures to try to reduce that risk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50676724,"title":"Suspect captured in California shooting spree that killed 2, injured 3","duration":"0:43","description":"The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested Alan Ashmore, 61, in connection with the shootings. He faces two counts of homicide as well as multiple other counts of assault with a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a press release.","url":"/US/video/suspect-captured-california-shooting-spree-killed-injured-50676724","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.