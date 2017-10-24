Transcript for Suspect captured in California shooting spree that killed 2, injured 3

A suspect is now under arrest after deadly shooting spree in northern California. Alan Nash mores accused of killing two men injuring a woman and a police officer and shooting it several others. The victims were attacked at several locations in Lake County including a house a car a gas station and a winery. Police say the 61 year old has a criminal record but the motive is still a mystery. And there's a new alarm sounding at fire stations across the country cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. A new study warns firefighters are twice as likely to develop certain kinds of cancer than the general public. Some at a young age. One factor is the burning plastics and other chemicals they're exposed to a fires many departments are now working to buy new equipment and follow new procedures to try to reduce that risk.

