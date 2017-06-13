Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer

More
A suspect has been apprehended in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas police lieutenant Monday night, according to ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV.
0:20 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer
Very difficult story to police office were being killed in the line of duty that's right Robin and we are just getting word this morning that a suspect has been captured in connection with that killing. Of an Arkansas police lieutenant Patrick Weatherford. Was shot during an encounter with a suspect northeast of Little Rock on Monday. Weatherford and fifteen year veteran leaves behind a young family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48002210,"title":"Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer","duration":"0:20","description":"A suspect has been apprehended in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas police lieutenant Monday night, according to ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV.","url":"/US/video/suspect-captured-fatal-shooting-arkansas-police-officer-48002210","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.