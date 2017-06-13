Transcript for Suspect captured in fatal shooting of Arkansas police officer

Very difficult story to police office were being killed in the line of duty that's right Robin and we are just getting word this morning that a suspect has been captured in connection with that killing. Of an Arkansas police lieutenant Patrick Weatherford. Was shot during an encounter with a suspect northeast of Little Rock on Monday. Weatherford and fifteen year veteran leaves behind a young family.

