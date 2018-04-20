-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Are you actually allergic to penicillin?
-
Now Playing: Mourners pay their respects to Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Florida high school shooting escorted by authorities
-
Now Playing: Southwest offers apology, $5K, to passengers on damaged jet
-
Now Playing: 'The Mick' baseball card sells for near-record $2.88M
-
Now Playing: 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre
-
Now Playing: How women are fighting for equality and fair treatment on construction sites
-
Now Playing: Hundreds gather to pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts drivers mistakenly told their licenses would be suspended
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor announces a car-free Central Park
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Bell Calloway discusses the new season of Bounce TV's 'Saints and Sinners'
-
Now Playing: Diane Sawyer on women in America the #MeToo movement neglected
-
Now Playing: Men who faced misconduct allegations making a comeback?
-
Now Playing: Flint mayor pursuing lawsuit against Michigan over water distribution
-
Now Playing: Bus drivers fired for participating in school 'sick out'
-
Now Playing: 1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
-
Now Playing: Catch up on today's biggest stories
-
Now Playing: Students across US walk out for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine massacre
-
Now Playing: Chicago students walk out of school to protest gun violence
-
Now Playing: Live updates on today's National School Walkout