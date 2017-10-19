Transcript for Suspect in separate shootings in Maryland, Delaware held on $2.1M cash bail

Six people shot in two different states and the sheriff here in Hartford county believes. Six people were targeted by 37 year old. Roddy prince three of them killed at that granted warehouse where he worked in edgewood Maryland only about a ten minute drive from the sheriff's office. Well about eleven hours after the manhunt started it ended in Newark Delaware last night he was still carrying the gun when he was app. Branded of these active shooter incidents from across the country were not immune here we headed tragic shooting last year cost the lives through our deputy. So we have certainly looked at the responses to these types of incidents and has reached in his last week. A risky task force concept we're law enforcement deputies lead in EMS providers to a to a warms. And we're did reach news injured patients and then in we did this yesterday. Are you surprised sheriff that this man was not behind bars surely the more we learn about his criminal past the number of felony convictions. There's a lot of questions I think that will be answered in the coming weeks. Two people shot and wounded here in Maryland remain in shock trauma in critical condition while the memorial in front of the granite company continues to grow. My daughter are locked down yesterday. And it's just so sad letter society is Huffington. And I just hope people need to be remembered. Me mister. And the criminal record for prince is extremely long 42 arrest in Delaware probation violations fifteen felony convictions. And you heard the sheriff here harper counties say. He's not sure why this man was not behind bars. In harper county John Gonzales ABC 7 NEWS.

