-
Now Playing: Mattis on Niger ambush: 'The US military does not leave its troops behind'
-
Now Playing: Boy booted from Cub Scouts after asking Colorado senator hard questions
-
Now Playing: Suspect in separate shootings in Maryland, Delaware held on $2.1M cash bail
-
Now Playing: Richard Spencer to speak at the University of Florida
-
Now Playing: Cities go all out in bid for new Amazon headquarters
-
Now Playing: How to protect your credit online
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on home and kitchen must-haves
-
Now Playing: Fire safety experts say closing your bedroom door at night could save your life
-
Now Playing: Inside the breakup boot camp that helps people move on after heartbreak
-
Now Playing: Mandalay Bay owner faces backlash from #VegasStrong ad
-
Now Playing: Controversy grows over Trump's calls to fallen soldiers' families
-
Now Playing: University of Florida braces for white nationalist's speech
-
Now Playing: Suspect captured in 'heinous' workplace shooting
-
Now Playing: Police take Maryland workplace shooter into custody
-
Now Playing: How Long Island's former 'Tupperware queen' came out as her true self
-
Now Playing: Shooting rampage unfolds in Maryland and Delaware
-
Now Playing: America strong: Paralyzed runner crosses finish line
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for murder and carjacking suspects in Houston
-
Now Playing: Olympic medalist shares story of alleged sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Authorities: Russian trolls set up fake groups to organize real activists