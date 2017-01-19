Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Appeared to Be Kicked in Head as He Was Captured: Video

More
As suspected Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd was captured, police chopper video showed that he was crawling on the ground towards a group of officers, after which he appeared to be kicked in the head by at least one officer.
2:12 | 01/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Appeared to Be Kicked in Head as He Was Captured: Video
And any other text. Restrict. Our initial huge they're not on oppression call to break. And 96 attacked her spot. Resisting I don't. Then I need an I that's public works well. You should back to charge 36 Janata I think he needy children don't. Does the and a student. At the close of permanent. And at that it. Interest or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44897534,"title":"Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Appeared to Be Kicked in Head as He Was Captured: Video","duration":"2:12","description":"As suspected Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd was captured, police chopper video showed that he was crawling on the ground towards a group of officers, after which he appeared to be kicked in the head by at least one officer.","url":"/US/video/suspected-orlando-cop-killer-appeared-kicked-head-captured-44897534","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.