SUV's plunge off cliff that killed family may have been intentional act: Police

The crash which claimed the lives of a family of eight in California last week may not have been an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.
04/02/18

Transcript for SUV's plunge off cliff that killed family may have been intentional act: Police
Tragic update about a family car crash that left at least five people dead including several children. There SUV drove off a cliff done the Pacific coast how weigh in California last week. Well authorities now say it appears a crash was indeed intentional they say the electronic data from the vehicle. Shows it came to a stop and an accelerated off that cliff. Jennifer and share heart where a married couple living in Oregon three of their six adopted children remain unaccounted for and may have been swept out to sea. That's the hearts had faced a recent investigation into possible abuse and neglect.

