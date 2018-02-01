Transcript for Tearful vigil for slain Colorado deputy

S commander was. Flinch he didn't back down he didn't hesitate deputies that parents have a heart to soar does your presence here means that. Hearts in this church and broke his widow with their two young daughters that she wanted to hear memory. It means so my senior years stories. Indeed hear about that. Because we hundred. When they hear about him and we. It'd hunters. Heart breaking words of calm. And candles as a tribute to rape deputy the same passion he had for law enforcement yet for his family a family rooted in a deep sense of day evident tonight and to the Douglas County share who says he listened to body camera footage of the ambush where more than 100 shops were fine. He went to the call. To help someone who killed him. He went there to hope that got. Killed in the line of duty responding to an emergency call and a man with a recent history of conflict with law enforcement. Everything turns south on us. For Stiles about sex. Reasoner. And it that he was fighting. Re number not only for his bravery and passion to serve but for his love of family and thing. Through three Adam rest in peace we love you brother.

