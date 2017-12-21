Transcript for Teen who pleaded guilty in Slender Man stabbing case to remain in institutional care for 25 years, judge says

All right thank you and good afternoon from the at a party is prepared to proceed state appeared to proceed if her. Act and missile course be on the record. The first speaker will be John. Why it. Was very difficult to sit there knowing. That she wasn't going anywhere. I just want everyone. Involved in this into. You know. I do hold myself accountable for their next and that I will do whatever have to you make sure it I don't get any sort of division. What ever again. And it. I want everybody involved who knows. A deeply regret everything that happened that day. I'm not. Nothing. I know that nothing I say is we make this right here on her. And nothing I say is get a fix what I broke. The court has to be concerned with what you all these things what's the best for the community. Things maybe what's best for the community. May not be what's best offerings wire. We have to be careful out there. The long term Imke. Of this case cast lead to a conclusion that doesn't yet with that that I commit the that I commit in this a lawyer to via department. Health services record of 25 years subject to the credit that I provided subject to the order that I'll issue a order that she'd be transported to. That Winnebago mental help us to today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.