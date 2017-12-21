-
Now Playing: Last-minute shoppers search for holiday deals
-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket launch sparks reports of strange light
-
Now Playing: Georgia family's cat turns up in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Early Christmas present for family that lost their home during Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Police dispatched to home of Green Bay Packers after dispute
-
Now Playing: Miss America's CEO Sam Haskell suspended
-
Now Playing: Police hunt for a possible serial shooter near Fresno, California
-
Now Playing: New information on the alleged Christmas terror plot in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Dad becomes upset when wife suggests they buy a fake tree
-
Now Playing: United Airlines surprises kids from children's hospitals with a trip to the North Pole
-
Now Playing: The 2017 holiday season stats you didn't know
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer shares full-body Tabata interval workout
-
Now Playing: Towns of Santa Claus celebrate Christmas year-round
-
Now Playing: Calif. police search for possible serial shooter
-
Now Playing: What to expect when flying for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Dallas' busy airport evacuates during holiday rush after smoke from air-conditioning
-
Now Playing: The biggest headlines of 2017
-
Now Playing: FRIDAY REWIND: Amtrak derailment
-
Now Playing: Evacuation orders lifted in California after wildfires
-
Now Playing: Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares original holiday dessert recipes on 'GMA'