Teen who went viral in 2014 reported missing

A photo of a tearful Devonte Hart hugging a police officer went viral in 2014.
0:28 | 03/29/18

Transcript for Teen who went viral in 2014 reported missing
A developing story from northern California police now believe all eight members of one family were inside an SUV that plunged off a cleft. So far search crews have recovered the bodies of the parents. And three of the children near the coastal town of Mendocino. Water conditions have complicated the search for the others the family is from the Washington State area. One of the children fifteen year old Dovonte Hart made headlines in 2014 when he was photographed hugging an officer. During a police shooting protest.

