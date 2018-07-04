-
Now Playing: Teens charged with murder after dropping sandbag off overpass
-
Now Playing: Teen suspects in deadly sandbag throwing appear in court
-
Now Playing: Teens convicted in sandbag death given suspended sentence
-
Now Playing: Mom still waiting for son to leave jail, despite overturned conviction: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Man's murder conviction overturned after mom's campaign for his freedom: Part 5
-
Now Playing: State witness alleges prosecutor, detectives cut him deal to testify: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Mom goes 'undercover' on crusade to free her son convicted of murder: Part 3
-
Now Playing: College student shot dead in Brooklyn neighborhood after night of partying: Part 1
-
Now Playing: This spring, winter weather conditions for both coasts
-
Now Playing: Texas National Guard deploying 250 troops to border
-
Now Playing: Students and colleges getting in on the fun of viral acceptance videos
-
Now Playing: Erik Princes' testimony under scrutiny in Russia probe: Sources
-
Now Playing: Passengers complain of 'full-blown construction' during 2-week cruise
-
Now Playing: Tearful reunion for Menendez brothers inside San Diego prison
-
Now Playing: Fights canceled after McGregor charged with 3 counts of assault
-
Now Playing: NYPD encounter that led to shooting lasted 'no more than 10 seconds': Sources
-
Now Playing: Driver of tractor-trailer killed in fiery collision on highway
-
Now Playing: Man beaten by police for jaywalking has settled lawsuit: Attorney
-
Now Playing: Driver intentionally crashed car into police station: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Aunt of Menendez brothers says 'they deserve to be set free'