Transcript for Texas church shooting not racially or religiously motivated, officials say, noting 'domestic situation'

There were three firearms have been recovered. One was the root there 556 quite limited partner scene of the church. Traditional hand guns were recovered from the vehicle of this deceased suspect. One was Glock nine millimeter woes are rumored when he too. How else could confirm that all three of these firearms were purchased by the deceased suspect. And there's been a lot of information in the media questions about the discharge this individual from the military. What I will tell you right now is that in general. If an individual has a dishonorable discharged from the military they would be prohibited from possessing purchasing firearms. This specific investigation we are early in the investigation and we do not have all the documentation yet so until we can get all the documentation. Determine exactly what is discharged buzz it's that he was convicted in the military. We will not have a determination that this individual was in possessing or just fire. What what they everybody wants to know why this happened. This was round we can't tell you that there was a domestic situation going on in this Pamela. The suspect's mother law attended his church. We know that he had made threaten. Threatening. Jim is threatening text from him. And we we can't going to be tough about domestic. Situation is continuing to be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.