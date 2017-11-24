Texas trooper shot and killed during routine traffic stop

The Freestone County Public Safety trooper was allegedly shot with a rifle.
0:22 | 11/24/17

We have breaking news from east Texas where state trooper has been shot and killed during a traffic stop. Investigators say the trooper pulled a driver over for traffic violation free stone county. And when he walked back to his patrol car that suspect opened fire killing the trooper. The gunman then took off but hours later police say they tracked him down and took him into custody he now faces capital murder charges.

