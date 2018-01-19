Transcript for Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman speaks at sentencing for ex-USA Gymnastics doctor

I didn't think I would be here today. I was scaring and their best. It wasn't until I started watching the impact statements from the they're brave survivors that I realized I T you needed to be here. Larry you do realize now that week this group of women he so Hartley actually if he is over such a long period of time. Are now sports and you are not saying he would use the power contrast I and so many others placed indium. And I am not sure I will ever come to terms now horribly he manipulated and violated me. I am here to face you Mary seat can see I've regained my strength and no longer of that down Imus survives act. As fear letter yesterday. You are pathetic to think that any moment at any sympathy free him. You think this is hard for you imagine how all of us beyond. And imagine how it feels to be an innocent teenager and a foreign country hearing and knock on the door and it's you. I don't want either be there but I don't have a choice. Treatments with you Wear a mandatory. If you take advantage of that. He even told unasked it begin want to be treated by him knowing full well the troubles that would cost brass. Lying on ice stomach with you on my back insisting they your inappropriate tax when help to heal my pain. The reality is he caused me a great deal of physical mental and emotional pain he never yelled me. You take advantage ever passions and our dreams you may be conjured arm and it that you rarely aired. But I felt guilty because you Wear it Dr. so icy and I was the problem for thinking badly at the end. I wouldn't allow myself to believe that the problem is yet you are so sick I can't even comprehend how Andrea Day EL when he think that EM. You like to meet and manipulating need it think it when he treated me you're closing your eyes because they've been working hard. When you're really touching me in anything Childs to pledge yourself. It many many here is just one I dealt listings. And had the current eight character to act. This tragedy could have been avoided. I am so many others would have never ever not him. He's there's your time is up this survivors are here standing top and we are not going anywhere.

