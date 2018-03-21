Transcript for Timeline of the deadly bombings in Texas

A string of deadly bombs authorities now investigating if there is a possible serial bomber on the loose in Austin, Texas the first bomb at a package left at a home killing 39 year old Anthony house. The following week to more packages on the same day bolt exploding teenager was killed in a woman badly injured when the device went off her front door. Eight Ford plug detonated next to mistreat any residential subdivision and was triggered. By eight tripwire strung over excellent walk a bomb exploded seriously injuring two minutes the fourth attack in less than twenty days. A fifth bomb exploded Tuesday and it fed ex distribution center but ourself abolished. A female worker with minor injuries and was treated. We just be six bomb which did not detonate eighty different fixed distribution center of the suspected serial bomber Texas. Is now dead after that showdown with a swat team overnight the suspect is a 24 year old white mailing to kill himself blowing themselves while they believe he's linked. To six explosive devices that killed two people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.