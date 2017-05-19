Times Square crash suspect arraigned on charges of murder, vehicular homicide

The driver suspected of plowing into a crowd in New York's Times Square midday Thursday, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 20 others, was arraigned today on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.
5:00 | 05/19/17

