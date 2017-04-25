Transcript for First transwoman wins Glamour's College Women of the Year award

Still. Let me out that these guys how do you respond well let me start how did you respond when he found out that you watch. I may allay. Is really excited and I and I kept on checking my emails mixture it was real I. I mean it's it's really an honor and to be the first round summoned to be receiving this where it is also really amazing at times of passage councilman or woman. Let's get should be not simple but for somebody and that's its it's not especially during this very harsh political time. How let's look at into that since you open that door. The South Carolina bathroom bill conversation. About. About trans rights. When you're when you're working as an advocate in the is field. How do you feel about the current political climate where do you think we're heading in this country. Clinton and breath. I I really shouldn't be laughing at because it is very serious player trapped students rate now Donald Trump just revoked. Higher. Higher ability taxes take a Langford actions. Throughout the country Annan's. We are really facing unprecedented violence in our community news. I say I don't even personally I have been targeted with increasing death threats from from eon Nazis and you accidentally hit him on the night. That. And it is almost I mean it's been almost every day for the past few weeks back I ain't been. I've been receiving death threats on lying in. I mean our organization husband Brandon. With. I gave me as someone who came out really gotten to Lee. She lived fairly conservative and anti trans community I if I had to deal with the Cincinnati needs and I've been fortunate instead of letting this really sad he vowing I'm using an ounce part of my activism are adamant that experience to. Two bricks for other students who are facing similar it she it's. And I like ace had it been very fortunate. At least strip gears I haven't been physically attacked where. Where pushed out of my college fairgrounds to cousins because some trends because of the councilman and importantly and then to trick and the gentleman in a position of ours is very outspoken about my apnea. T. People are watching it who are still. A bit. With the idea. And they allowed to say this on TV. Really there are I mean. I think you know better than it. That there are people out there. Clearly they are even willing and eat. Lives don't. Don't have experience and just ill in her on. The man woman hurt him man is a man. Well I didn't and a chance to end any tapestries Youkilis your friends. And really just doing some research about councilman learning about X immunity is. Learn about the chance to India's only can he ever really informative experience or it even going out of your client like making attempts transit and send supporting our causes and it can be a learning experience it and then be something. It is. That's I mean really inspiring him because he are wary. The end come from all sorts of different backgrounds. And also you party about a trans person acquired if you think you're hot and humid have just not known it. Because we wrapping Larry and we're living our clients desire. John Ayers.

