Transcript for Treacherous conditions expected this evening as nor'easter pummels Northeast

It's coming down now heavy snow in Pennsylvania New Jersey and New York not like and it's not like a girl. Of the wires. For a weekend and flights canceled across the northeast. One of the busiest airports in the country New York's LaGuardia issuing this sport full of cancellations like BI they. Here's the latest forecast you can see the storm hugging the coastline marching up the I 95 quart or. With sixty million Americans in its path this second nor'easter in a week this was king of Prussia Pennsylvania making the morning commute a tough go. State emergencies have been issued in Pennsylvania. As well as New Jersey. In this from Wilmington. Thunder snow already reported imports of New York City and New Jersey. Many still without power after being punched in the mouth by last week's storm. Filling up my gas from a generator we lost power this morning about an hour ago just before justice morning we had lost to last week were about when he our. Right now we're out this morning wall. Communities doing their best rep plows and salt trucks out in full force. Schools are closed flights are canceled get around this afternoon will be limited. At best that we keys ABC news New York.

