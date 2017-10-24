Trial continues for San Francisco pier killing that provoked immigration debate

More
Kate Steinle, 32, was shot dead while walking on a pier with her father on July 1, 2015.
0:30 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trial continues for San Francisco pier killing that provoked immigration debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50677284,"title":"Trial continues for San Francisco pier killing that provoked immigration debate","duration":"0:30","description":"Kate Steinle, 32, was shot dead while walking on a pier with her father on July 1, 2015.","url":"/US/video/trial-continues-san-francisco-pier-killing-provoked-immigration-50677284","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.