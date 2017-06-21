Transcript for Tropical Storm Cindy bears down on the Gulf coast

From Texas to Florida all lies on tropical storm Cindy. For the storm already dumping heavy rain along the Gulf Coast overnight Louisiana and Alabama. And feed them. It is a serious event does not only going to bring us rain. And win but it's gonna bring us a water some areas could get as much as twelve inches of green high. Through oil companies off the Louisiana coast are getting workers off those rigs. And in Texas lifeguards are keeping a close eye on the rough surf and this swimmers. We just can't take chances that he would get in those areas and have to make rescues because. Rescues are really dangerous for them and for us I. Outrage coming in from the ocean more like the hard way and I went and that's not a good idea Libya and. Back in Louisiana a storm threat now include new warm beer years after Hurricane Katrina the US Army Corps of Engineers spent fourteen point five billion dollars the largest flood control structure nicknamed. The great wall of steeper and art here. It's a one point eight mile long interior some of the steel support piles extent 200 feet underground. Also new state of the art pump stations so powerful combined. They could fill the superdome with water in less than nine. And forecasters say right now it is possible storm could weaken by the kind of makes ample ten night but we're told the storm is still so powerful storm warnings now stretched into Georgia. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

