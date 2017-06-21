-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy bears down on the Gulf coast
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Pro golfer Billy Horschel and wife discuss her battle with alcoholism
-
Now Playing: Message in a bottle from 1981 found on Georgia beach
-
Now Playing: 167 drivers pay it forward at McDonald's
-
Now Playing: Florida burglar's pants trip up his getaway
-
Now Playing: Drone video shows Tropical Storm Cindy strengthening over Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: Flint, Michigan, airport evacuated after officer critically injured
-
Now Playing: Baby giraffe takes first steps at Seattle zoo
-
Now Playing: Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates
-
Now Playing: 3 summer survival tips
-
Now Playing: Possible hidden danger of air conditioners
-
Now Playing: Newly-released video shows fatal police shooting of Philando Castile
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured due to turbulence on Houston-bound flight
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking heat causes flight delays, power outages
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy brings rain, flooding dangers to Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Democrat Jon Ossoff gives concession speech after losing Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Handel gives victory speech after winning Georgia special election
-
Now Playing: Republican supporters eagerly await Georgia election results
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm forms in the Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: Polls close in Georgia special election