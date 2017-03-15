Truck crashes through ice as occupants drive across frozen Lake Winnipeg

More
The two occupants escaped uninjured, but the truck remains under the ice.
0:48 | 03/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Truck crashes through ice as occupants drive across frozen Lake Winnipeg
People are either. And trying to get across the bigger lips then we've seen him any of Clinton's. Yeah ticket occurrences. It's going to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46145727,"title":"Truck crashes through ice as occupants drive across frozen Lake Winnipeg","duration":"0:48","description":"The two occupants escaped uninjured, but the truck remains under the ice.","url":"/US/video/truck-crashes-ice-occupants-drive-frozen-lake-winnipeg-46145727","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.