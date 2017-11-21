-
Now Playing: FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules
-
Now Playing: Truck crashes into store, drives away with ATM in brazen theft caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Cone Weed Christmas craze takes over North Carolina town, raising more than $14,000 for charity
-
Now Playing: Refugee teen killed in Kansas City, Kansas, laundromat
-
Now Playing: Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Halladay performed low, fast maneuvers before fatal crash: NTSB
-
Now Playing: Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child
-
Now Playing: Police relieved fatal shooting suspect was arrested
-
Now Playing: Social media savvy pets strut their stuff at PetCon
-
Now Playing: 'Blessing fence' gives clothing comfort to those in need
-
Now Playing: Calif. Hells Angels arrested in FBI raid
-
Now Playing: 90 animal shelters partner up to offer free adoptions over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: The incredible story of a chef's survival and recovery after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Meet the 14-year-old New York Times columnist
-
Now Playing: The ultimate guide to scoring the best deals this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices
-
Now Playing: 21st Century Fox reaches $90M settlement for sexual harassment scandals
-
Now Playing: Justice Department sues to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner
-
Now Playing: $20K reward offered in death of border patrol agent
-
Now Playing: West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel