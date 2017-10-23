Transcript for Trump contradicts Army widow's account of his condolence phone call

My ancient Johnson buried her husband Sargent David Johnson over the weekend with a final kiss a final good them. Today she spoke exclusively to Good Morning America about the man she loves my level was awesome so it's and the call from the president that created a political firestorm. I was very angry at the that Tony his voice and how he stated he he can he couldn't remember. My husband me and that were hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fight in front our country. Eighteen risks his life for our country I came to remember his name. President trump is disputing that on Twitter. Writing I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sargent David Johnson and spoke his name from the beginning without hesitation. But mrs. Johnson's that the president's call me her crying even more and validated congresswoman Wilson's account. I heard him say. Well I guess you know he knew what he was signing up for war but it still hurts. And I couldn't believe that he said what she failed wasn't hunting Christine. Crow rate. The special forces soldier was one of four killed in each year earlier this month after an ambush by ice has pledged militants. And now his widow says she still has questions about her husband's death. Why take them 48 hours to find my hood as he. Why couldn't seen speed I don't know what's in and mop. It could be can't be fought on them. Mrs. Johnson says she'll continue to press for answers and that their third child due in January we'll know that her father died a hero. On a stack ABC news Washington.

