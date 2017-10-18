Transcript for Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'

So two weeks after the tragic death of soldiers in Niger the white house resident got around to calling the widow of Johnson and according to congresswoman Wilson he apparently forgot the soldier's name and mentioned he must have known what he signed up for. We'll be talking to the congresswoman live at some point. Today. Today I hope. What do you make of this? I said how sincere can a call seem that after you as someone who lost someone watching this play out and having the president ask people. I didn't know if I should call. If he did say he knows what he signed up for I would ask the president does he know what he signed up for. He never signed up for going to the army because he had bone spurs. It's very touchy to Americans. It should be when he does something wrong with our service people. I thought he had the best words. He has the worst words. Remember he said I have the best words. It might be better not to call if this is what he's going to say. Anyone that has military family members and family members that have been in combat those calls mean a lot, but you're grieving. I remember when my cousin -- we were raised as siblings. I got a call he had been injured very badly overseas. Y'all have met him he lost his hand and became terribly disfigured. That call -- it's heart wrenching. I remember to this day. To have someone be insensitive to that call. I can't imagine what it would feel like. This is a really hard one for me. The first is I want to say we don't know the context of this phone call. Both of them say they have proof of what was said. I would love to hear the proof. The mother of the widow confirmed what president trump said. President trump could have been recording it. Politicizing military on deaths on both sides is a new low for America right now in every way. It's also personal for me. The worst day of my entire life ever, worst than my father's cancer diagnosis was when my brother deployed the first time. He was 17. I was 19. I can remember standing at camp Pendleton and watching the buses go with people that looked like kids. 14 years old, I know they weren't. They looked like babies. I know what it feels like every phone call did Jimmy die. Is this what's happening. I think it's easy to forget there are real people this happens to. This widow is going through in describable pain right now. She's six months pregnant. Talking about it now feels so inappropriate for me. He says he has proof. He said he had proof of the conversation he had with comby. We never saw that. He has proof of his taxes. We never saw those. When he writes I have proof a lot of supporters belief it and move on and forget about it. Where's the proof? This just happened. Bothides say they have proof. If congresswoman comes here's the recording and it's what's in the media. She's part of resistance. She didn't attend the inauguration. There's politics on both sides. Someone died for our freedom to sit on this show right now so let's talk about what's important. Yes. So, look, all I can say is have you no shame, sir? Have you no shame? I mean, that you would bring up -- I can't. I'm infuriated. You also love the troops. I love my troops. I'll tell you why. I have grew up in Chelsea right here in New York. We sent many to fight in Vietnam. Some came back and did terrible things to themselves, terrible things to themself. For me if your kids haven't gone or you didn't go, I need you to have a whole different mind set with the folks that went. That's right. Whatever our politics is, whatever the politics is, this is the one place we should all be able to say, hey, we're going to stand up and salute. We're going to pay attention because these people went and did what we didn't, what he certainly didn't and whether he, you know, was cavalier or whatever, you must in talking to people whose families have gone to fight for this country -- you must -- you must have empathy. You must remember who these people are and I'm like this in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.