Transcript for Trump, Pence travel to Charlotte for Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

God loves you. Today the world is saying goodbye to America's pastor one last time before his death of reverend Billy Graham a global preaching the bands of this. With involving years of planning today's fairway the ceremony featuring special tributes from world leaders and Graham's children. His eldest son Franklin offering the eulogy sitting in the part rope but this private memorial president Donald Trump do we give thanks for this extraordinary life. But this week trump did reflect on grant's life and sixty years the ministry at the US capitol building where grant's remains lied in the rotunda the president spoke about his experience. At one of grants means Christian crusade. Father said to me. Come on sun. And by the way he said come on mop. Let's go see. Billy Graham. At Yankee Stadium. And it was something very special trump. The only president in attendance at today's service at Billy Graham Library. The funeral following a week of motorcades professionals and public tributes allowing the public an opportunity to pay respects to the 99 year old preacher. Bredesen didn't worlds of millions of transformation. Of human nature of to make us love and start a very. And for the world a moment to reflect on the life and legacy. This son of a North Carolina dairy farmer whose faith built an empire ministering to the poor and powerful today taking his final crusade. The service concluding with a private burial service at the library gardens reverend Billy Graham being laid to rest next to his wife Ruth. Simple view ABC news solid North Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.