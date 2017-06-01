'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Watch Now On Demand And On DVR

More
This two-hour documentary special uncovers the hidden clues of the Menendez family's descent into hell including never-before-seen home movies and photos from the family vault and the testimony from members of the Menendez inner circle.
1:00 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Watch Now On Demand And On DVR
Yeah. NASA went into the room and deserted by her well it was strategy. Happening Beverly Hills movie executive and his wife were brutally slain in their million dollar mansion to meet it was like a moon. I'm comfortable time that was done by the mafia one kid killing the parents is a bad seat to kids killing appearances about gambling. There's a normal case. Act your knowledge and who kill your parents. We can't hear me well and cookies and. The same time you might have gotten away with maybe I'm I'm slowly checking who was knocked huge amount. Air it was a disappointment in whatever Jill thought wouldn't eat them right. Wait for a young man. Story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44598512,"title":"'Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers' Watch Now On Demand And On DVR ","duration":"1:00","description":"This two-hour documentary special uncovers the hidden clues of the Menendez family's descent into hell including never-before-seen home movies and photos from the family vault and the testimony from members of the Menendez inner circle.","url":"/US/video/truth-lies-menendez-brothers-watch-now-demand-dvr-44598512","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.