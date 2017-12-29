Uber driver arrested in stolen $250K Ferrari

Police in one Florida city had some fun with a person they pulled over in a $250,000 stolen black Ferrari on Thursday.
0:47 | 12/29/17

Comments
Humor driver in Florida has been arrested after police caught him. Behind the wheel of a Ferrari Elena who's taking people in the Ferrari for the right and what nasal cop pulled up next to the car which had just been reported stolen. So in a FaceBook policy officers appear to make light of the situation saying. They're going to seal a 250000 dollar Ferrari with the window sticker still on it confess don't drive next to a police vehicle. With a license plate reader. Yeah obviously I'm but he went to school in games and I never hurts so odd Ferrari. Never what it's also been learned why and live. A Ferrari sort of stands out that I that in the currency idea and exactly just sang try to lead as he wasn't going to school there right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

