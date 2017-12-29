Transcript for Uber driver arrested in stolen $250K Ferrari

Humor driver in Florida has been arrested after police caught him. Behind the wheel of a Ferrari Elena who's taking people in the Ferrari for the right and what nasal cop pulled up next to the car which had just been reported stolen. So in a FaceBook policy officers appear to make light of the situation saying. They're going to seal a 250000 dollar Ferrari with the window sticker still on it confess don't drive next to a police vehicle. With a license plate reader. Yeah obviously I'm but he went to school in games and I never hurts so odd Ferrari. Never what it's also been learned why and live. A Ferrari sort of stands out that I that in the currency idea and exactly just sang try to lead as he wasn't going to school there right.

