Transcript for UCLA basketball players admit to shoplifting in China, thank Trump

view" tomorrow to tell her story. So from just ridiculous to even more ridiculous people are calling for the three UCLA freshmen basketball players arrested in China for shoplifting to be thrown off the team. Some want them kicked out of school. Now, if this isn't the stupidest thing, a young person has done particularly if you're over six feet tall. 6'5" and 6'7". And black. You kind of stick out in China. Yeah. Let me make my jokes. Sorry. Let me do my thing. Sorry, whoop. But you already did it. Now I can't do nothing. I'm sorry. But I mean, is this just the ridiculous stupidity of youth. What did they do exactly? Apparently they went into Louis Vuitton and thought it was a good idea to walk out with something. Now you're in China. Yeah. You're this big. It's not like you're going to blend. You're not going to blend in run out and blend in. What are you thinking? You know your folks had this conversation with you. They told you this. The coaches told you. Everybody said don't blow this. What does youth do? I'm blaming it on youth because there's no other explanation. How much pun I objectment should they have to get? I'm sorry sorry they should get suspended for month. At least. At least. I don't think you shoulder throw anyone out of school for stupidity. Most of us I think have done some stupid stuff but this -- this is what people are calling for. Meghan and I were talking they caused an international incident where the president had to get involved and call the president of another country. I was telling you guys my friend Reggie spent three years in Asia and invited us to China. He made it clear there are not a lot of black people here. When you come here you will be representing the country, please be careful. You're now a representation of African Americans in the united States. I'm so offended by what they did. Is that why you're wearing those pajamas? The jokes will keep oncoming about the pajamas. Our guest that was on yesterday for "The problem with apu" he said when you haveless representation there's more writing on your back to representation. You really have a lot riding on you to represent in racial ways but also the country, the school. I think they should find a tally for what it cost the school, the country to pay for all this. When they're not sitting on the bench because they're suspended right now they should be doing community service. Something. Yeah. But I'm not a fan of -- Not kicking them out of school. I don't think kicking folks out of school is going to -- I say you can embarrass the hell out of them. What y'all did is as dumb as dumb can be. They won't do it again. Of course you won't do it again. You embarrassed your families. You embarrassed the country and you embarrassed the president. Now I'm not a big fan of the president, but the fact he had to call and get your asses out of there -- I know. -- Is not anything to be proud of or think it's cool. Y'all messed up. Badly.

