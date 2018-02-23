Transcript for Uncontrollable apartment fire displaces 300, injures 3

In just minutes 300 person apartment complex a blaze firefighters arriving to flames on all three floors of the Corsica apartments in Pico Rivera. And it people are thinking. To get out. It costs of building Barton who's coming to my building 22 year resident Rebecca slate barely got out with her husband in dog. Like many she didn't have time to grab what's important like insulin needles or hurricane very scary. I've been just trim Burnett its own our economy back in my room Jesse circular with inside his apartment when the fire started and ran upstairs with the fire stick. Pusher I started spraying the law is bad because I saw the waffle iron anything so those those pretty hard to see he came down anything that's when the fire departments and it is. To evacuate. At least 45 units are damaged by fire or smoke and almost 150. Are without power. And even those whose apartments are still standing can't go home. Would go room by room search. To check for any occupants and animals is today what got us they. Firefighters aren't sure how the fire started or we are brought to it but tonight you're just worried about getting people like slate helping me eat gross scary. Really care. Like thank god. We made it out.

