Transcript for Undocumented father of 2 deported to Mexico

And in Detroit a husband and father has been deported after living in the US for decades Jorge Garcia hugged his wife and children Monday. Immigration agents put him on a plane he came to the US with an undocumented relative 29 years ago at age ten. Garcia faced deportation since 2009 received a number of stays the top administration's crackdown led to the day his family has been dreading. It tonight Leann thirst that they're depressed. They are really comprehend everything that's going and all they know is that they're dead has gone and they don't know when they're gonna see him. Mrs. Garcia says she's been told her husband can't come back to the US for ten years. Mr. Garcia is too old to fall under doctor protections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.