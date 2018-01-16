Undocumented father of 2 deported to Mexico

More
Jorge Garcia, 39, was brought to the U.S. by his aunt when he was 10 years old, according to his wife and Michigan United, an immigrant advocacy organization that is working with Garcia.
0:42 | 01/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Undocumented father of 2 deported to Mexico
And in Detroit a husband and father has been deported after living in the US for decades Jorge Garcia hugged his wife and children Monday. Immigration agents put him on a plane he came to the US with an undocumented relative 29 years ago at age ten. Garcia faced deportation since 2009 received a number of stays the top administration's crackdown led to the day his family has been dreading. It tonight Leann thirst that they're depressed. They are really comprehend everything that's going and all they know is that they're dead has gone and they don't know when they're gonna see him. Mrs. Garcia says she's been told her husband can't come back to the US for ten years. Mr. Garcia is too old to fall under doctor protections.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52377536,"title":"Undocumented father of 2 deported to Mexico","duration":"0:42","description":"Jorge Garcia, 39, was brought to the U.S. by his aunt when he was 10 years old, according to his wife and Michigan United, an immigrant advocacy organization that is working with Garcia.","url":"/US/video/undocumented-father-deported-mexico-52377536","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.