Transcript for UPS tests launching drones from delivery trucks

This technology isn't quite ready yet for rough Lander or even populated areas you're right now we're just testing to see how the war. That's why plan right now with two only Hughes autonomous drones in rural. Areas like here in eastern Hillsborough County where there's fewer hazards in people and deliveries are more spread out take longer rules the most expensive. Way to deliver right at distances and the furthest company called for course is making the drones for UPS the draw will basically work as the drivers helped. Designing them tell blocked off the roof of their new electric delivery trucks the roof slides open and from the inside the drone brown is controlled by touch screen. The driver will be stopping to make a delivery and then the drone will then fly to go make another delivery. The driver would dingle and moved to another location. And while they're doing other deliveries the drone will come back and rendezvous with the driver back there at that location the process could save drivers a lot of time that is probably. The most efficient. Delivered machine ever made but even when the technology is ready and it's such a complex airspace it will be all clear skies and roads which right now are at eight regulated to fly below 400 feet and law enforcement helicopters. That's why it just a hundred feet above that some kind of glitch between the remote control and the drone and often that they shoot up in it can cause. A huge huge ordeal experienced pilots to Oceanic also worries what happens when the drones are one day allowed to fly out of sight beyond line of sight I can't see. Perhaps wires or other aircraft that may be that I mean her UPS promises it won't use the drones unless there state. As a flying now the FAA regulations still prevent someone from flying drone out of sight but at a special exception and right now there's no time line. To change those regulations. In Hillsborough County I'm Adam wire for the now tip bank.

