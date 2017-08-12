Transcript for Veteran sings 'Remember Pearl Harbor' amid Trump's remarks on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The legacy of that legendary American generation is carved deep into the stone monuments history. Across the battlefields and oceans and harrowing skies it Europe. And the Pacific throughout the war. One great battle cry he could be heard by American friends and foes alike. Remember. Pearl Harbor have you heard that before a couple of times remember pearl it hurt. Are. An. Error either. Yeah all all we at all you can read to him. He. Three her Pearl Harbor and the long due victory. Divert Shiite crescent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.