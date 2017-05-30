Video shows moment U.S. successfully intercepts target ICBM

On May 30, 2017, the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepted a target intercontinental ballistic missile, a test of the country's ground defense system developed to defend against a long-range missile threat from North Korea or Iran.
05/31/17

Comments
Transcript for Video shows moment U.S. successfully intercepts target ICBM
