Transcript for Virginia teen charged with killing husband and wife

Nothing is thought weren't comfortable with them Scott and Buckley for her had concerns about their sixteen year old daughter's boyfriend. And his interests picture of I think skeletal face one of blood dripping venom horrible. There for acres parents to three kids did what any concerned parent would told the teens they couldn't see each other anymore. They captors it. Tight eye on her name disapproved of all the time she was spending with a man hours on the phone. Friday morning Buckley's final post on FaceBook a triumph over tyranny. A quote that reads the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Hours later Kuhn says there was an early morning rendezvous between Parker's teen daughter and the suspect. Police are not identifying the suspect because of his age so we are not identifying him here. She's the end they spent an hour together approximately from fortified. And Buckley and Scott heard a noise or somehow sensed. Something was off. Kuhn says the boyfriend shot if records when they confronted him and then he shot himself. The family still in shock and coming to terms with the senseless act. And says she knows Scott Barkley would have no regrets and how they protected their daughter I can't think of anything else they could have done that. Who could ever see anything this horrible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.