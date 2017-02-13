Transcript for Water levels fall at threatened California dam as 200K evacuated

It's a race against time in northern California as water gushes from the Orville damn. The tallest in the country now in danger of failing. I'm scared because I've never been anything like this. The dam holds water from lake Orville now sitting at record levels. Last week millions of gallons of water pour from the DME second. Creating a massive 300 foot wide hole this is a big deal were very concerned that we manage this properly to protect the public down below over the weekend officials were forced to use the emergency spillway the first time in the -- fifty year history. Then they discovered another problem a second poll prompting evacuations. Backing down from lakeside and this Fresno traffic and then Monday blues are keeping him. I panicked he started putting things in my cards nearly 200000 people forced to leave their homes stuck in bumper to bumper traffic. Emergency crews working around the clock to minimize the threat and although officials at the lake levels have fallen there are not in the clear just yet. There are still a lot of unknowns. We. Need to continue to lower the lake level. The National Guard has been called in and officials say this is an all hands on deck situation and they don't have much time as more rain is on the way. Today Norman ABC news New York.

