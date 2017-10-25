Transcript for White people feel discriminated against?

Hold on to yourselves, sunny. Welcome back. We're talking about bullying before. Apparently the latest group who feels bullied are white people. 55% of them say they believe there's discrimination against white people in America. When asked for a specific example they couldn't quite say what they thought it was. So what do you think white people are worried about in terms of being discriminated against? I'm very confused by that. I'm not asking you. Who are you asking, the white girls? We happen to have three. I thought y'all would have some insight. Ever since Lincoln freed all those white people -- oh, sorry. I think they're blaming the fact they don't have a good income or their life is has not treated them well they're blaming it on discrimination. It might be something else. You haven't had opportunity to go to college. You're stuck in a rut or working in coal minering where the jobs are going out the window. It's easy for people to blame something that they can look at or something like that. The other. It's basically being a victim and victim hood is not helpful. It's I'm blaming somebody else for my problem. This particular thing has nothing to do with being white. One more thing. When you walk into a bank, you'll get a loan more easily if you're a white guy. By the way, the entire congress practically 100% is white. They are running the country. The corporations are run by white men. Television is run by white guys. Where is the discrimination? I don't know. My question is do you think if you break it between men and women that white women would say the same thing? I think white women could tell you how they were discriminated against. As women maybe. As women. I'm wondering if that is -- if that changes the equation at all. I think there's one group of people. We were talking about this in the meeting. It's more social media I don't economic than race. There is a group of people many white unemployed I think they're tired of being told they have privilege when they can't feed their families. The other thing is I was trying to dig deep and let me walk in the shoes of these statistics. One time I feel it. This is not in comparison to slavery or anything vast. The times I do discover when I try to chime in intellectually like a movement. Let's say black lives matter. I'm saying in this instance the message or strategy is not the right move. If I disagree on the slightest bit or chime in people are like you don't understand you're white. They excuse you Intel chully even though anyone that's white talking about those things can say I never walked in those shoes. I have a brand and I'm an ally. I want to talk about it. You're more disagreed with and your opinions don't count. It's not the same as discrimination. It's based on a difference of race, age, sex. In that situation I'm describing I am being discriminated against. I'm not saying I feel the pain every day. I find it frustrating when I'm trying to join a conversation as an ally and I can't critique anything because I'm white. Chris rock said even though he's a rich black man the poorest white man would never change places with Chris rock. I'm not comparing. We get your point. I've inform been told I can't have an apartment because of white. 55% is more hand half. It's more than I would have expected. I want to end on this quote because you're white you're automatically thrown into that group as being a bigot and racist. This man is quoted on the record saying that. I understand that. Maybe white folks will understand when people generalize about us.

