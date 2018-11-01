Transcript for 'White racism' class at Florida university draws police security

It's business as usual here on FT CU's campus students who tipped the white race is on course for its first day. Stay there wasn't a lot of controversy they mainly just went through. The Sinaloa basin and talked about what of course what Intel the only difference this morning when that classic did start at 9 o'clock. Was this extra campus police officers monitoring the cost from outside. Several campus police officers were monitoring not classroom and walking around the building the school tells us they do have a security plan in place. That's not itself his call the white race is done. The professor lead in the past tells us they will get into some pretty heady topics. Instead he plans these people email and voicemail he got about the class as a teaching tool he tells a discourse is important and it's taught. At several other university. It's important for us out of conversations over the course of the semester we will. Discuss ways in which white racism and manifests itself across a range of different social institution. Indonesia's controversial because of the name he also explained that. The name is not of his own doing. Other are about fifty students taking this course when we asked the professor is even more security guards would be around that classroom throughout the semester. He told IC could not go into security now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.