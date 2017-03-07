Wild monkeys charge family at Florida park

More
Video shows the monkeys becoming aggressive in Silver Springs State Park.
1:50 | 07/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wild monkeys charge family at Florida park
I there's wild monkeys out here in Florida. Where. It's 001 Rick. And this is Florida here are like no monkeys in Florida. The theme park. This is screen. No this isn't seen. As check this out. Cooler and Beatty warns Bibi wants. All my god there's like a whole family. It. And don't hide. It I'm monkey. Yeah. Room oh. Yeah. Lag I mean. I. You know this crazy is saying is that grabbing the. I. Humid. How hooked. Let us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48424873,"title":"Wild monkeys charge family at Florida park","duration":"1:50","description":"Video shows the monkeys becoming aggressive in Silver Springs State Park.","url":"/US/video/wild-monkeys-charge-family-florida-park-48424873","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.