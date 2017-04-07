Wildfire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks display

More
A fireworks display in Parker, Arizona, on July 3, nearly became a dangerous wildfire after the pyrotechnics ignited the ground. The blaze is under control and no one was injured.
1:17 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks display
Everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48435739,"title":"Wildfire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks display","duration":"1:17","description":"A fireworks display in Parker, Arizona, on July 3, nearly became a dangerous wildfire after the pyrotechnics ignited the ground. The blaze is under control and no one was injured.","url":"/US/video/wildfire-sparked-fourth-july-fireworks-display-48435739","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.