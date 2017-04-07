Wildfire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks display More A fireworks display in Parker, Arizona, on July 3, nearly became a dangerous wildfire after the pyrotechnics ignited the ground. The blaze is under control and no one was injured. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Wildfire sparked by Fourth of July fireworks display Everything. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Bald eagle rescued in DC appears 'bright and alert'

