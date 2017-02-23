Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana

The winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $435.3 million, was sold in Indiana, a spokesperson for the Hoosier Lottery confirmed early Thursday morning.
0:31 | 02/23/17

And there was one winning ticket for last night's 435. Million dollar powerball jackpot and if you bought your ticket in Indiana. You'll want to check those numbers winning numbers are ten. Thirteen. 2850. To 61. With the powerball. Two. There was also two million dollar ticket sold in New Jersey and million dollar tickets in Kansas Massachusetts new York and things. But really after taxes are only getting like half that amount anyway excellent and it doesn't work that.

