Transcript for Winter storm slams Southeast, forecast to explode as 'bomb cyclone' in Northeast

The brutal winter weather slamming the south with the re your nose to its pre while it never seen palm trees is no longer be. We've never seen estimates net end here and I don't think. The Carolinas Georgia and even Florida all under a winter storm warning with no thief and life. Grounding flights in Jacksonville all that was in schools and turning highways into ice skating rinks and happy. Or can do it there Florida Highway Patrol shutting down long stretches of interstate ten in both directions because of this take a look. The brain just. Frozen over. In Georgia with what conditions wreaking Havoc on the roads the governor still four declared a state of emergency in at least twenty counties. Parts of Virginia and North Carolina are now under a blizzard warning with officials announcing heavy wind and snow in the region could create white out conditions. All of that is not a good combination and why we are encouraging people. Not to travel unless you absolutely have to. A plea to the public trying to avoid earlier scenes like this in buffalo. Currency got Sharon and finance I everything has Larry those blue light up at. Least one person was killed and another seriously injured in this massive chain reaction crash on I ninety. Involving more than twenty vehicles. And depending on where you are up and down the East Coast forecasters say you can get anywhere from an inch to a foot of snow and that total could reach eighteen inches. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

