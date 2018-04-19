Transcript for Woman allegedly paid dark web company in bitcoin to kill lover's wife: Prosecutors

In the death of an anonymous online space known as the dark web investigators say it DuPage County woman's right from weighs in serious danger. In January of this year Tina Jones had gone and this web site. Pose a no strike international. Tina Jones investigators say had been jilted by a Mary co worker turned a lover they worked together at Loyola medical center. From reduced planes apart main. She went on this website which apparently bills itself is. A murder for hire type web site. He and she paid them money assuming that this was going to happen. Police say Tina Jones spelled out very specific orders as to when the woman's husband would be at work. So that they would know when this woman would be alone. She left instructions not to hurt the husband it all and also to make it look like it was an accident. Now that alleged illegal secret online transaction. Could cost Jones at least 240 years in jail.

