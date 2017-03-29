Transcript for Woman in custody after incident near Capitol

Tenet armed with ABC news digital here on the scene where some scary moments happen. This morning outside the US capitol here in our nation's capital where. Capitol police say a woman tried to ram a police cruiser around 930. And then shots were fired take a look at the scene that's behind me here it's a very active. Where I cattle which still investigating right now I'm gonna get you closer to deceive by award to give you a little bit of a view of you see the media scrum behind me here at the US capitol the west lawn. I'm just yards away now take a walk with me you see the I yellow crime scene tape it's just up right now around the United States Botanic Garden. We're at the intersection near the intersection and independence and Washington. Typically this would be a very busy day and it really has a busy day here on the capital which it says that. Teaming with congressmen and women and also tourists who are. Out here trying to like it towards. Inside US capitol and so there were people walking down the sidewalk right now just like me. When they heard those shots fired are giving to the folks are just walking down the sidewalk when they heard those shots fired again around 930 outside US capitol. I'm I should tell you at this point investigators now believe that this is Terri terrorism related if you the barricades that are up right now. On independence avenue. And we're police say. As a one woman around 930 comprised two. Police noticed that she was driving erratically. On they tried to. Particular traffic stop. And it was during that moment they say when they try to pull over that she tried to make a U turn. And that was the point that police say she tried to ram. Police cruiser or run over capitol police. And those shots were fired. The details still coming out on this but at this point we do know there were no injuries the suspect is in custody we have learned that against you that you mailed at this point we do not have for each. Com and we can not confirm or release the name at this point because police have not done so either it's obvious that you have this thing so close that the US capitol. I'm it is calls for concern we know what it's happened overseas that you keep parliament. I'm what's happened here at the capitol war when there have been emergency incidents of people acting out shots fired suspects. Who have about. He pops we have thread and so please take quick action here obviously. Capitol police are already on Tyler because congress is in fashion but do you see the very active scene at it would have more reporters on this side as well. Here at the intersection of Washington and independents. Such stones liberal wave from the US capital we've got police on guard rate year. On the see more reporters behind him try to give you have been better view here that the hard but art. I would try to pointed out for him it. Probably right around here. So at this point. Or people hold or anything like that but I do you know. That that is the suspect's vehicle again she is in custody no information has been released about her at this point you can feed the dome of the US capitol there. This is right outside the US botanical garden. Again police believe that this is not terrorism related they believe that this is just intentional criminal act. I'm Mike the woman who went by a woman was driving erratically. Police tracked to you why exude a traffic stop. And and that's what you technically you'd turn the middle of the road of the cannot stop her and then they say she tried to ram a police cruiser. Tried to rural police officers and shots were fired as we learn more information. We'll have a regular ABC news Digital's Kenneth mode reported from Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.